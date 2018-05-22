BiTA to help shippers use blockchain technology in supply chains

Atlanta, GA — The Blockchain in Transport Alliance (BiTA) announced a new endeavor focused on supply chain participants.

The new Blockchain in Supply Chain Alliance (BiSCA) is designed to meet the needs of supply chain participants, focusing on many of the same goals as BiTA. Like BiTA, BiSCA will feature a community side and a standards organization, explained Brian Reed, managing director of BiSCA and EVP of supply chain and global strategy for FreightWaves.

“The idea is to get as close to a single source of truth on standards” as we can, he told attendees during the opening session of the Blockchain in Transport Spring Symposium. BiSCA will also feature technical committees and working groups that develop outcomes and investigate blockchain solutions geared to those who purchase freight solutions.

Reed explained that BiSCA, which will be governed by a Board of Directors that is currently being developed, sees the supply chain as focusing on four key pillars:

Procurement

Planning

Transportation

Warehousing

BiSCA and BiTA will have some overlap, Reed said, and some companies may choose to be involved in both Alliances. BiTA will remain focused on transportation solutions while BiSCA will encompass the remaining three pillars – procurement, planning and warehousing.

Reed added that use cases within the BiSCA realm could include smart contracts, purchase history, manufacturing visibility, raw goods/finished goods traceability, data sharing (EDI, VMI), document sharing (Customs, Pos), and supply chain finance.

The BiSCA board will include 13 members – 9 permanent members and 4 rotating seats in 2- or 3-year terms, likely, Reed said. The group is attempting to create as diverse a board as possible with members coming from all modes of transportation and from across the globe. These may include members from shippers, service providers, technology and academia as well as high tech, CPG, retail and resource industries. It won’t be limited to these, though, he noted.

“We are seeking global participation,” Reed said. “We’re going to do our best to get as much representation across (our industries) as we can.”

Reed also announced the first two members of BiSCA – the University of Denver and the U.S. Air Force.