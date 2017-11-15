Bison Transport wins Safe Fleet Award from American Trucking Associations

Winnipeg, MB – For the seventh consecutive year, Bison Transport came in first place in the National Truck Safety Contest. The American Trucking Associations (ATA) recognized Winnipeg-based Bison with the Safe Fleet Award on Nov. 14.

Bison has the lowest U.S. Department of Transportation recordable accident rate in the 100-million miles category.

“It is an honour that Bison’s safety record and long-standing history of quality service is recognized both in Canada and the United States,” said Garth Pitzel, Bison Transport’s Director of Safety and Driver Development. “Our teams are dedicated to maintaining our reputation and distinction as North America’s Safest Fleet. We are committed to being an industry leader and are grateful for this recognition from the ATA.”