Bison Transport expands U.S. presence with acquisition 

Winnipeg, MB — Bison Transport Inc. announced the acquisition of Amherst, Wis.-based H.O. Wolding, Inc (HOW), a 320-truck, dry van fleet with truckload operations in the U.S. Midwest, northeast and southeast regions.

“We are very pleased to welcome the drivers, staff and partners of HOW to the Bison family,” said Bison’s executive chairman, Don Streuber. “From the first conversation we had with Don and Dick Wolding, I knew there was a lot our two organizations had in common surrounding drivers, customers, safety, and doing what is right. We thank Don, Dick and the team for placing their trust in us.”

Rob Penner, Bison Transport’s president and CEO, added, “The HOW acquisition represents a strategic investment in U.S. domestic transportation services that will work alongside Britton Transport, another of our U.S. subsidiaries, to add scale and provide a wider breadth of services to our customers. Our goal as the new owner is to empower HOW leadership with access to our expertise, resources and cost models. The people at HOW have built a great reputation for how they serve their customers and their team of professional drivers and we want to see that continue to thrive and grow.”

“I am happy to announce that Marc Wolding has accepted the role of President of HOW. Marc, a third-generation Wolding, grew up in this business and has clearly demonstrated his leadership skills and business acumen as he helped build HOW’s reputation as a go-to carrier and an employer of choice in its operating regions,” added Penner.

Don Wolding, past-President and CEO of HOW said, “When Dick and I first discussed selling, we agreed that the most important factors in our decision would be the cultural fit and the commitment to the future of our people. In early discussions with Rob, Don and Bison Transport’s leadership team, it was clear to us that Bison was the right fit. They care about and invest in their people and they are highly focused on providing best-in-class service with reputation as being North America’s safest fleet.”