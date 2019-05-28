Bison Transport celebrates 50 years in trucking

Winnipeg, MB — Bison Transport celebrated its 50th anniversary in the transportation industry at its trucking terminals across Canada.

Bison was incorporated in 1969 by Duncan M. Jessiman when the company began providing local cartage services to the construction industry and was later awarded the catalogue business first for Eaton’s and then Sears. Bison has since grown to over 1,700 tractors and over 2,900 employees based in Langley, Edmonton, Calgary, Regina, Saskatoon, Winnipeg and Mississauga.

Bison now offers transportation solutions with its dry van division, long combination vehicle (LCV) division, refrigerated division, asset-based logistics (ABL) division, intermodal division, and warehousing and distribution division.

In recent years, Bison has acquired trucking subsidiaries including Searcy Trucking, Ltd.; Britton Transport and H.O. Wolding in the U.S.

“Bison cares… because we’re people driven!” is a slogan that holds true to this day, said Jessiman. “We’ve made a commitment to people in our mission, our culture and our daily processes, and we’re proud to continue on that path.”

Jessiman’s philosophy remains cornerstone and is instilled in Bison’s president and CEO, Rob Penner.

“We empower our people to initiate change that will enable our customers and elevate our business,” said Penner. “We live and breathe under the operating philosophy. Satisfied customers drive our success. Bison’s success is built on our willingness to embrace change and leverage our collective knowledge and experience to implement strategies that provide our customers and ourselves with a distinct competitive advantage in the marketplace. On behalf of our entire team of drivers, technicians and staff, thank you for your continued support over this past half century.”

To celebrate its golden anniversary, Bison is hosting business partners, clients and local dignitaries at its Canadian terminals.