Bison Transport acquires intermodal assets, customers from Celadon Group

Winnipeg, MB — Bison Transport announced that it has acquired all of the assets of the container on flat car (COFC) intermodal operations of Indianapolis, Ind.-based Celadon Group, Inc.

The acquisition includes operating personnel, drivers, customers and supplier relationships. This represents the continued growth of Bison’s intermodal service and enhances its ability to support cross-border shippers in Canada, United States and Mexico.

“Our intermodal business platform is approximately five times larger than it was five years ago,” said Brad Chase, vice-president logistics and multimodal. “This strategic move supports our corporate initiative for continued growth in our asset-light business platforms. We welcome and look forward to working with the staff, customers and suppliers who will be joining us as we enter a new and exciting phase of Bison’s intermodal growth.”