Bison recognized at Truckload Carriers Association Awards

Winnipeg, MB — Bison Transport took first place at the Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) National Fleet Safety Awards in the large fleet division. This marks the 12th consecutive year Winnipeg-based Bison Transport received the distinction.

Bison’s continued safety record as a transportation leader has been recognized throughout the industry with its commitment to quality training and best practices. The company has achieved the lowest U.S. Department of Transportation recordable accident rate per million miles in the industry.

“Safety positively impacts the sustainability of our company and the livelihoods of people and families,” said Garth Pitzel, Bison Transport’s Director of Safety and Driver Development. “With all these impacts understood, we are challenged and obligated each day to improve. Our people make us North America’s Safest Fleet.”

Bison has dominated this category for over a decade and the industry is taking notice. The TCA will name the Grand Prize winner – an award Bison has received 10 times – in March 2018.