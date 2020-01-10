Big Freight names new COO

Steinbach, MB – Big Freight Systems announced that Rod Miron has been promoted to the position of Chief Operating Officer. Miron has been in the trucking industry for more than 30 years, starting as a professional driver and transitioning into varying levels of management throughout his career. He joined Big Freight in September 2017 as Director, Operations and led improvements in operational execution, service and safety and in December 2018, Rod was promoted to Managing Director. As COO, Miron will oversee all operations, driver services, safety and maintenance functions.