BC invests in heavy-duty vehicle efficiency program

Vancouver, BC — Under CleanBC, British Columbia’s climate plan, the Province is rolling out a new heavy-duty vehicle efficiency program that will help lower greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and will help commercial truck drivers spend less money on fuel.

“Reducing emissions from the transportation sector is important if we are to create a cleaner future,” said Claire Trevena, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. ͞This investment will both improve our air quality, with more efficient and less polluting heavy-duty vehicles, as well as lower costs for operators, creating a more affordable and cleaner sector.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is partnering with the BC Trucking Association (BCTA) to deliver the heavy-duty vehicle efficiency program. The program will costshare the purchase and installation of fuel-saving equipment for heavy-duty vehicles with qualified companies, as well as educate the industry about driving practices that significantly reduce fuel usage and related GHG emissions. This will result in cost savings for operators and drivers in the sector.

“With CleanBC, we’re making transportation cleaner and more efficient — drivers, industry and the public will benefit as we support heavy-duty vehicles to be more efficient and reduce pollution,” said George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy. “B.C. industries are already leading the way, and this project will accelerate that transition by improving performance, reducing emissions and saving money.”

“Heavy-duty vehicles produce approximately 35% of GHG emissions from road transportation in B.C., and fuel is one of the highest operating costs for our industry,” said Dave Earle, BCTA president and CEO. “The CleanBC Heavy-duty Vehicle Efficiency Program will help industry tackle both challenges, putting fuel-saving technologies and practices within reach of more companies. BCTA strongly supports this program and the benefits it will bring to the environment and fellow British Columbians.”

The B.C. government is contributing $1.4 million annually, for up to three years, toward the heavy-duty vehicle efficiency program that BCTA will deliver.