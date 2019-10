An article in the Harvard Business Review, says that while the risk of job loss from automation in the trucking industry is very real, the projections that often get touted are overstated. In a study in the Industrial and Labor Relations Review, authors Maury Gittleman and Kristen Monaco argue that there are three key reasons why:

Truck drivers do more than drive trucks.

Full automation of truck driving is far into the future.

There aren’t as many truck drivers in the U.S. as people think.