Atlas Air to open CVG operations centre

Purchase, NY — Atlas Air announced it will expand its operations in northern Kentucky to accommodate its growing workforce in the area.

Atlas’ plans include a commitment to a long-term lease in a new facility in Erlanger, Kentucky, near the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) to support its growing global operations. The new centre in Erlanger is expected to open in 2021.

“Atlas is a premier leader and employer in the air cargo industry, and I am delighted the company will deepen its commitment to Kentucky and grow its operations within this critical North American logistics hub,” said Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin. “We are honored to support Atlas’ growth on a global scale and appreciate that Atlas recognizes what we know in the Commonwealth: Kentucky is an ideal partner for dynamic, growing companies.”

Atlas currently employs 318 professionals, including 182 Kentuckians, at its facilities in northern Kentucky, which includes its Southern Air subsidiary. Employees from the company’s Florence location will relocate to the new site in Erlanger once it is complete.

Atlas expects to create nearly 600 additional jobs in Kentucky in the next 10 years. Globally, the company employs more than 3,000 aviation professionals.

“Kentucky has established itself as a leading global logistics center, and we are thrilled to expand our operations in this thriving area,” said William J. Flynn, Chief Executive Officer of Atlas Air Worldwide. “Our new operations centre in Erlanger will enable us to continue to deliver high-quality services to our customers and support their growing global networks. We look forward to the development of a modern, state-of-the-art facility that will foster a great sense of pride with our existing and future employees.”