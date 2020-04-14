As network outage continues, MSC, hasn’t ruled out cyberattack

A network outage continues to plague MSC’s headquarters in Geneva, affecting internal data processes, MSC.com and MyMSC. The latter is a shipper portal for booking, managing and tracking shipments. MSC first tweeted about the outage Friday.

“All MSC departments, terminals and depots are serving customers regularly and cargo is flowing without interruptions,” the Swiss container line tweeted early Monday morning. Shippers can still book via email, phone, GT Nexus or Inttra, the carrier said.

“We cannot rule out entirely the possibility of a malware,” MSC tweeted Friday but has not offered further clarity on the possibility of a cyberattack since then.