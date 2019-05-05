April all-time record month for CP

Calgary, AB — Canadian Pacific (CP) reported strong network performance and momentum as it exits a record-setting April.

On the strength of CP’s service and commitment to innovation in the grain supply chain, including investing in new high-capacity hopper cars, April was an all-time record month for Canadian grain and grain products. CP moved a best-ever 2.643 million metric tonnes (MMT) of Canadian grain and grain products this past month, bettering the previous record from October 2018.

This performance took place in a month when workload on CP’s network was close to the highest it has ever been. Gross Ton-Miles (GTMs) averaged 817 million per day in April — the second-highest average workload of any month on record.

“The first month of Q2 sets us up well for continued success this quarter and beyond, but it hasn’t been without significant effort from our family of railroaders, customers and the broader supply chain,” said CP’s Executive vice-president and chief marketing officer John Brooks. “Throughout 2019, the resiliency of our railroaders and our customers has been remarkable. We look forward to continuing to safely deliver for the North American economy in the days, weeks and months ahead.”

From a train length and train weight perspective, this past month marked the best April performance in CP’s history. April train length, excluding local traffic, was an average of 7,576 feet, while train weight, excluding local traffic, was an average of 9,356 tons.