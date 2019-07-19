APM Terminals and ILWU agree on automaton training at LA port

Los Angeles, CA — A training program has been agreed between APM Terminals and the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) Local 13 for the former’s Pier 400 automation project at the Port of Los Angeles.

The agreement will prepare longshore mechanics to maintain and repair the automated cargo-handling equipment that APM Terminals will deploy at its facility.

APM Terminals is moving closer to realizing its Pier 400 automation project at the Port of Los Angeles following the Board of Harbor Commissioners decision to reject the ILWU’s Pier 400 development appeal against a permit for a second time.

APM Terminals said in a statement: “[We] would like to thank Los Angeles Mayor Garcetti for his leadership in bringing both parties together to reach a mutually agreeable solution at our Pier 400 Los Angeles container terminal. Mayor Garcetti was insistent throughout the process that the modernization of Pier 400 could not be completed without ensuring that the ILWU is equipped with the training and skills to ensure that the Port of Los Angeles continues to be the most competitive and greenest gateway in the Western Hemisphere. As we prepare to modernize Pier 400, we are glad to be working in partnership with the ILWU and PMA (Pacific Maritime Association — the employers’ organization) on implementing a training program that complements the changes at Pier 400 and the broader industry.”

According to APM, the highlights of training program, which was endorsed by the union, include: