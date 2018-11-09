APL extends Eagle GO Guaranteed

Singapore — APL announced the extension of Eagle GO Guaranteed to its Asia-Latin America and North America-Latin America networks. Applicable to five East-West Asia-Latin America services and three North-South America services, Eagle GO Guaranteed cargoes from the direct load ports of Asia, North America and Latin America will be assured of equipment and space onboard vessels of these APL services.

The expansion of Eagle GO Guaranteed to the two trade routes cannot be more timely as the traditional peak shipping season ahead of the Lunar New Year kicks-in. Time sensitive shipments such as retail and electronic goods from Asia and North America can expect to be shipped to Latin America as scheduled when they are booked as Eagle GO Guaranteed cargoes. Likewise, Latin American shippers with seasonal fresh produce bound for Asia and North America will find a supply chain solution in Eagle GO Guaranteed that surely gets their cargoes going amidst potential capacity crunch.

Booking for this pay-on-demand service is immediately available for Asia Caribbean Express (ACE), Condor Express (CDX), Caracara Express (CRX), Falcon Express (FCX) and Quetzal Express (QEX). Each week, these services pick up cargoes from the ports of China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, Mexico, Guatemala, Panama, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Jamaica and Dominican Republic.

From 1 December, Eagle GO Guaranteed will be available for APL’s America Caribbean Express (ACX), West Coast 1 (WC1), West Coast 2 (WC2) services which serve a wide coverage of loading ports in the North American East and West Coasts, as well as Central and South America ports in Mexico, Costa Rica, Colombia, Panama, El Salvador, Guatemala, Nicaragua and Panama.