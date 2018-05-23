Annual Shipper’s Choice survey results coming soon!

Toronto, ON – The votes are in and now the anticipation begins as the results for Canadian Shipper’s 17th annual Shipper’s Choice Awards Survey are tabulated before being published in our July issue.

Last year 41 carriers managed to surpass the Benchmark of Excellence in five modes (LTL and TL trucking, air carriers, ocean carriers and couriers), including, 16 carriers who scored above the benchmark of excellence for five years in a row, thus earning the special “Carrier of Choice” designation.

The Shipper’s Choice survey provides shippers, 3PL service providers and freight forwarders across Canada with the opportunity to set benchmarks for carrier performance on eight key performance indicators (KPIs):

On-time performance

Quality of equipment and operations

Information technology

Competitive pricing

Customer service

Leadership in problem solving

Ability to provide value-added service

Sustainable transportation practices

Survey participants then rate their top carriers against those benchmarks. Aside from identifying the best carriers across all modes through this process, participants also provide clear indications of the different values Canadian buyers of transportation services place on each key performance indicator based on mode as well as a comparison of how high these standards are set for each mode. For example, in last year’s survey, transportation buyers set their highest standard on competitive pricing for ocean carriers while expecting TL carriers to live up to the highest standard for quality for equipment and operations.

The importance survey participants place on the KPIs for each mode (based on a five-point scale) is used as a weight in calculating carrier evaluations. Survey participants then rate up to three of their main carriers in each mode (again on a five-point scale.) The final weighted score for each carrier is derived by multiplying the carrier’s average performance score by the average importance rating for each key performance indicator for that mode.