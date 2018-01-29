Andy Transport signs purchase order for 60 new Volvo trucks

Montreal, QC – Andy Transport is pleased to release its asset acquisition plan for 2018. Following the arrival of the first two (2) Volvo VNL 760 2019 units in Canada at the beginning of January 2018, Andy Transport has officially executed its purchase order for 60 new Volvo VNL 760 2019 tractors with le Centre du Camion Ste-Marie Inc. for delivery between April and November 2018.

Golan Moryoussef, CFO of Andy Transport explains: “This investment is an integral part of our five-year growth plan. This asset acquisition will ensure that we operate a young and modern fleet which translates into reliable service. In the current market where most of operational costs are increasing, the cutting-edge technology integrated into the new models will certainly help us keep our maintenance costs low and allow us to maintain competitive rates for our customers. We’d like to thank Le Centre du Camion Ste-Marie Inc. and Volvo Trucks Canada for their exceptional customer service and their commitment to continuously improve their products.”

Ilie Crisan, President of Andy Transport adds: “In my career of over 30 years, I have driven over 4 million miles in Europe and North America combined. I’ve had the opportunity to drive a great variety of heavy vehicle brands and models. Recently, I was aboard the new Volvo VNL 760 2019, and I was immediately impressed with the overall comfort of the cabin, the ergonomic adjustable seat, the enhanced field of vision for the driver, the noise reduction in the cab, the aerodynamic improvements, as well as the new safety applications such as the Volvo Active Driver and the Volvo Enhanced Stability Technology (VEST). The safety and the well-being of our drivers are our main motivators to invest in the equipment that best meets their needs. ”