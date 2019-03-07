Andy Transport to spend $25M to add to its fleet

Montreal, QC — Andy Transport released its asset acquisition plan for 2019. Following last year’s purchase of sixty-two (62) Volvo VNL 760 2019 units, Andy Transport continues the expansion of its fleet with a purchase order of 100 new Volvo VNL 760 2020 tractors with Le Centre du Camion Ste-Marie Inc. and approximately 200 new Manac trailers, resulting in an annual investment of over $25 million.

Andreea Crisan, EVP and Chief Operating Officer of Andy explains: “We listen to our clients’ needs and we are uniquely placed to help them achieve their growth plans. In fact, it is our corporate culture that differentiates us in a marketplace that is facing a major labor shortage.”

“Safety has always been a core value of Andy. All new purchases are equipped with Volvo Active Driver Assist (VADA including Bendix Wingman Fusion), a safety system that combines camera, radar sensors to detect metallic objects and vehicles that are stationary in front of the tractor and to automatically engage the brakes if the driver cannot react”, adds Ilie Crisan, President of Andy.

“Expected as of May 2019, we look forward to the integration of VADA/Bendix and ISAAC – our partner of choice for telemetry, communication and tracking. This integration will offer Business Intelligence to support better decision making and take us one step closer to our commitment to road safety and our drivers’ well-being”, outlines Andreea Crisan.

“We thank all our partners for supporting us in our growth as well as for their commitment to continuously improve their products and services”, adds Golan Moryoussef, CFO.