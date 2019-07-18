Andy Transport exec selected as finalist for entrepreneur award

Montreal, QC — Andy Transport announced that Andreea Crisan, COO and executive VP, has been selected as a finalist for the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2019 Québec program, in the Service category.

Each year, EY recognizes unstoppable entrepreneurs who are bettering the world around them and cutting through the noise of this Transformative Age. Today, the firm named 39 finalists across 11 categories in its EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards 2019 Québec program.

The Québec finalists will come together on November 7 in Montréal at the annual awards gala, where EY will name one winner in each of the 11 categories selected by the independent panel of judges. One of those category winners will be named the overall Québec EY Entrepreneur Of The Year and will later compete with regional winners from Pacific, Prairies, Ontario and Atlantic for the title of Canada’s EY Entrepreneur Of The Year. The Canadian winner will go on to compete with national winners from across the globe for the title of EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year in June 2020.

“It’s exciting to watch Québec’s entrepreneurial landscape transform over time, each year bearing new unstoppable leaders who identify gaps in the market and transform industries,” says Luc Charbonneau, EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Québec Program Co-Director. “One of the biggest shifts has been towards technology adoption. Whether it’s starting new companies, adopting digital tools or acquiring new capabilities, these entrepreneurs are weaving technology into everything they do to improve agility and gain a competitive edge.”

“I am pleased and humbled to be one of this year’s finalists, each of whom have made incredible contributions to their communities”, says Crisan. “It would not be an exaggeration when I say that it is a true honor for me to be part of such a professional and highly devoted team. Our work has resulted in innovative results and this is a collective achievement.”