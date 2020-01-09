Andy Transport announces interim COO 

Montreal, QC – The Board of Directors of Andy Transport announced the appointment of Remus Arbanasi, CPA, CA, as Interim Chief Operating Officer, effective January 10, 2020, following Andreea Crisan’s stepping down for maternity leave to welcome a baby girl later this month.

Arbanasi is a graduate of the HEC Montréal, with a major in finance and accounting.

Prior to joining the management team of Andy Transport as Financial Controller in 2016, he had previously grown through the ranks to a management role as Director with Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton. His background and vast experience in account relationship management will be an invaluable asset in his new executive role. Involved in his community, he has previously held the position of Treasurer and Founding Member of the Romanian Chamber of Commerce in Quebec.

Arbanasi will be responsible for the strategy and execution, as well as the overall management of the operations, process implementation, tools and training development, and growth opportunities.

In announcing the transition, Andreea Crisan, EVP and Chief Operating Officer of Andy, explains: “Because of the importance we place on leadership transitions and succession planning, we are appreciative of Remus’ accomplishments and status within our team as a highly respected and a highly qualified successor. We look forward to his impact in driving the operational initiatives through. Remus brings a wealth of previous experience combined with an insight of Andy’s values, corporate culture and growth strategy”. “By working closer with our various business units whilst having a deep understanding of the company’s key objectives, financial performance, structure and controls, Remus will bring significant and immediate operational leadership necessary to implement the company’s initiatives for Andy’s growth and future success.”

“I am very pleased that Remus will take over as Interim COO during Andreea’s absence”, said Ilie Crisan, President of Andy Transport. “We appreciate the strategic and entrepreneurial mindset that Remus has already demonstrated as Andy’s Financial Controller over the years”.

“I am humbled and honored by the Board’s confidence to lead this great company. I am excited about the opportunities for even greater success that are ready to be realized,” said Arbanasi. “Working with Andy’s incredible team for several years now, I am confident that we are well-positioned to own the markets we choose to serve and make a meaningful difference for all who depend on us.”