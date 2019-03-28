Andy Tranport acquires new Montreal terminal

Montreal, QC — Andy Transport announced the acquisition of a new terminal located at 12321-12329 Métropolitain East boulevard in Pointe-aux-Trembles, QC. The facility is Andy’s largest acquisition so far, consisting of over 1,000,000 sq. ft. of land, 10,000 sq. ft of office space, 25,000 sq. ft of cross-dock and 10,000 sq. ft. of garage. In addition to the current occupants, the terminal will become home to Andy Transport and Tristan Cartage.

Following the announcement earlier this month, the new terminal will allow Andy to accommodate its customers’ increased demand, as well as extend and enhance its services. “We are excited to announce the acquisition of this terminal as it represents an excellent opportunity to further develop our footprint in Quebec. It also represents a strategic location for Andy which allows us to get closer to our clients and employees based in the proximity of the East end of Montreal. The acquisition is expected to result in greater operational efficiencies and an increase in market share”, says Andreea Crisan, COO and EVP at Andy.

Andy plans to rapidly occupy most of the vacant space available. “This acquisition was driven by many factors, including the request of our workforce living in the proximity of the terminal and wishing to reduce their time spent in traffic. The location of the site will allow us to realign some of our operations, reduce our fuel consumption as well as increase our organization’s efforts to reduce our environmental footprint”, says Ilie Crisan, President of Andy.

The acquisition is part of Andy’s strategic growth plan, which aims to strengthen its position in the East end of the Island of Montreal. “We are thankful to our financial partner, Roynat Capital, for trusting us with this strategic achievement”, says Golan Moryoussef, CFO and VP Sales of Andy.