Andreea Crisan of Andy Transport named one of Canada’s Most Powerful Women

Montreal, QC — Andy Transport announced that COO and EVP Andreea Crisan, has been named by Women’s Executive Network (WXN) 2017 Canada’s Most Powerful Women: Top 100 Award Winner.

Andreea will receive the Telus Future Leaders award which recognizes exceptional young women who have distinguished themselves early in their careers, and who show tremendous potential to continue making their mark in the years to come.

“Canada’s Most Powerful Women: Top 100 Awards showcases the leaders that are helping to drive positive change and progress and to remind us of the importance of empowering women in our workforce and in the community,” says Sherri Stevens, President & CEO of PhaseNyne (parent company of Women’s Executive Network – WXN, Canadian Board Diversity Council—CBDC, and Stevens Resource Group – SRG). “We are so proud of the steps taken by women, and the organizations that support them, and are thrilled that we have now surpassed a major milestone, with more than 1,000 women honoured since the awards were launched in 2003.”

“It is a great honour for me to join a group of extraordinary women who share a strong sense of purpose and drive” says Andreea Crisan, COO and EVP of Andy Transport. ” During the summers I spent as a teenager delivering freight across North America with my father in his semi-truck, I couldn’t even dream of one day being a leader in the trucking industry and earning a seat in building one of the fastest growing companies in Canada. Today, I dedicate this award to all the women who work with passion at Andy as well as to all the women in the transportation industry that inspire me every day and keep me committed to gender equality and diversity. To all my predecessors, I thank you for all the sacrifice and hard work it took for paving the way, and thank you for your trust in passing the torch. To all my successors, dream big, fight for your place while remaining mindful and respectful, and build meaningful relationships along the way.”

Andreea Crisan joins a prestigious community of past Award Winners, including Canada’s most iconic women trailblazers: Margaret Atwood, Best-Selling Author; Dr. Roberta Bondar, astronaut; Arlene Dickinson, CEO, Venture Communications; Christine Magee, President, Sleep Country Canada; Michaëlle Jean, former Governor General of Canada; Heather Reisman, Founder and CEO, Indigo Books & Music; and, Kathleen Taylor, Chair of the board, Royal Bank of Canada.