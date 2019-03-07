AMTA opens state-of-the-art safety training facility 

Edmonton, AB — Alberta Motor Transport Association (AMTA) hosted the grand opening of its state-of-the-art safety training facility at the Edmonton International Airport (EIA) Airport City site today. The facility will function as a commercial transportation hub for safety training development and delivery, research and technology innovation and will play a key role in strengthening education for commercial drivers across the province.

In addition to numerous classrooms specifically designed for driver education, the facility also includes both a five-acre training track designed to give drivers comprehensive real-life road experience and vehicle-use training as well as two simulators where drivers will be able to experience different road and travel challenges.

According to AMTA President Chris Nash, the facility demonstrates the industry’s commitment to continuous improvement for the commercial transportation industry. Says Nash, “For the AMTA, road safety is paramount. We are confident that this facility will help to improve commercial driver’s skills and enhance road safety for all.”

“We are extremely pleased with the priority that AMTA continues to place on road safety,” said Brian Mason, Minister of Transportation for the Government of Alberta. “We are confident that by strengthening opportunities for commercial drivers to learn and improve we will be making our roads safer.”

The facility and training track are on seven acres of EIA land forming part of Airport City. AMTA has reserved 13 adjacent acres with plans to expand the facility as the AMTA continues to evolve.

Tom Ruth, EIA CEO welcomes the AMTA to its location. According to Ruth, the facility is a “welcome addition” of the Alberta Aerospace and Technology Centre at the EIA Airport City and the simulator represents a third addition to simulator equipment housed at Airport City.