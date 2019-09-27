Amazon taps tech startup to help customers with US customs clearance

Seattle, WA — In an effort to help companies more easily import goods into the U.S., Reuters is reporting that online marketplace giant Amazon has bought tech startup INLT.

According to the report, Amazon will offer INLT’s cloud-based computing technology—software for sellers to manage costs and customs clearance of cross-border shipments—to its merchants.

“INLT is a smart, nimble team that is helping companies simplify and lower the cost of importing goods into the U.S.,” an Amazon spokeswoman said in a statement. “We’re excited to work with them to develop the next generation of solutions for their customers and Amazon selling partners.”

The timing and pricing of the INLT service is yet to be announced.

INLT said on its website that Amazon had acquired the company. Amazon, which has already closed the deal, said INLT will continue to serve its existing customers.