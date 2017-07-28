Amazon patents underwater warehouse

Seattle, WA — The American e-commerce giant – Amazon recently filed a patent for a goods storage and delivery using an underwater warehouse facility, according to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

Workers and robots will no longer have to roam miles to fulfill customers’ orders with Amazon’s new water technology. The e-commerce giant is known for bringing up innovative and futuristic methods of delivering goods including the use of drones to fly products to customers.

The Aquatic Storage Facility would hold items in what is essentially an anti-gravity environment and each package will be stored in waterproof containers including books and electronics. Amazon says that this will remove the usage of traditional warehouses and need for shelves or for warehouse workers or robots to walk from one station to another. Each box would have its own balloon, which, when activated by a sonic signal, would help the package float to the top of the holding pool. On activation of the sonic/acoustic signal, the air canister in the balloon will in package will inflate a balloon and the package will float up on water surface, where it will be fished out and put on a truck ready for delivery.