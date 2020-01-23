Amazon, DHL  join new alliance to accelerate transition to electric vehicles

Amazon and DHL are just two of the initial members of a new industry group with the aim of helping companies to electrify their vehicle fleets and support policies that enable electrification.

The Corporate Electric Vehicle Alliance, led by Boston-based sustainability nonprofit Ceres, also includes AT&T, Clif Bar, DHL, Ikea, Lime, Siemens and other companies in a variety of industries.

“The climate crisis demands we decarbonize transportation — the highest-emitting sector in the U.S. — and electric vehicles are an essential component of this transition,” said Ceres’ VP of Climate and Energy Sue Reid. “With companies controlling more than half the vehicles on the road in the U.S. today, they have a tremendous role to play in leading the transition to electric vehicles — both in terms of electrifying their own fleets and in leveraging their buying power to send a strong market signal to automakers and policymakers alike. The Corporate Electric Vehicle Alliance is where the rubber hits the road.”

According to Ceres, the Corporate Electric Vehicle Alliance was launched t address the fact that the electric vehicle market is advancing, but not fast enough to meet the needs of every company. Automakers are not producing the necessary range of light-, medium-, and heavy-duty electric vehicle models at the economies of scale many fleet operators need. There are also opportunities for an improved state and federal policy landscape to accelerate development and deployment of electric vehicles and infrastructure at scale.

“As part of The Climate Pledge, which includes the purchase of 100,000 Rivian electric delivery vans and a commitment to deliver 50% of shipments with net zero carbon by 2030, we are pursuing the highest standards in transportation sustainability. But we can’t get there alone,” said Kara Hurst, Head of Worldwide Sustainability at Amazon. W”e’re looking forward to working with fellow Corporate Electric Vehicle Alliance members to share best practices to remove carbon emissions from our transportation business.”

“DHL is very excited to be joining the Corporate Electric Vehicle Alliance as a founding member,” said Mike Parra, CEO, DHL Express Americas. “As part of our commitment to achieve net zero emissions from transport activities by 2050 globally, we have set the ambitious interim target of performing 70% of first- and last-mile operations with green vehicles by 2025. Electric vehicles will play an important role in reaching that target, so we very much welcome the Alliance’s efforts to realize the potential of EVs and accelerate their production and integration into transport networks around the world.”