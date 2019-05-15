Amazon breaks ground on new air hub

Cincinnati, OH — Amazon broke ground for a new Air Hub located in Hebron, KY at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. The Air Hub will open in 2021 as part of the company’s commitment to ensure fast, free shipping for customers.

Amazon first set roots in Kentucky in 1999 when it opened two fulfillment centers. Today, Kentucky is home to 14 Amazon fulfillment and sortation centers, one customer service center and two Whole Foods Market stores. Amazon has invested more than $8 billion in the state and created more than 12,500 full-time jobs.

“Our new Amazon Air hub, opening in 2021, is part of our continued investment in Prime to ensure we have the capacity required for continued outstanding service for our customers,” said Sarah Rhoads, director, Amazon Air. “We’re proud to call Kentucky home for our air hub, creating more than 2,000 jobs in this fantastic community.”

“The commonwealth of Kentucky is thrilled to celebrate this historic day, as Amazon officially breaks ground on its $1 billion-plus Amazon Air Hub,” said Kentucky Governor, Matt Bevin. “This massive project at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport will be revolutionary for the region’s workforce and for our state’s overall economy. We are grateful for Amazon’s long-term commitment to Kentucky, and we are proud to see this momentous new endeavor take flight.”

“A vibrant airport with a strong air cargo footprint improves the economic vitality of our region,” said Candace McGraw, CEO, Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. “We are grateful to the Amazon team for locating its Central Air Cargo Hub at CVG. We look forward to a long and fruitful partnership.”

“Today’s ground-breaking ceremony celebrating Amazon Air’s investment in Boone County, Kentucky, at CVG is a fantastic next step for this historic project,” said Judge/Executive Gary Moore, Boone County, Kentucky. “As one of Kentucky’s fastest-growing counties, I am enthusiastic about what this development means for Boone County—as validation of the skill level of our local workforce, advantageous geographic location, and pro-growth policies. The leaders of Boone County and our region look forward to working with Amazon for many years to come.”