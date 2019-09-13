Amazon Air hub in Dallas set to open

Dallas, TX —Amazon announced its Regional Air Hub at the Fort Worth Alliance Airport will open in October. The Regional Air Hub is the first build-to-suit airport project of its kind in the Amazon Air network and was designed to support Amazon Air’s larger scale regional needs, including sortation capability and infrastructure to handle multiple flights daily.

Amazon expects this facility to create 300 new full-time jobs over time as operations reach full capacity.

“We are excited to start flying to and from our new facility at the Fort Worth Alliance Airport very soon — this facility will allow us to offer even more selection and faster delivery to our customers,” said Sarah Rhoads, Vice President of Amazon Global Air. “This is our latest investment in Texas and we look forward to hiring top talent from the local community.”

The new Regional Air Hub will include daily flights and allow Amazon to further serve its customer base in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.