Amar Transport celebrates 20 years with Growth 500 award

Kleinberg, ON — 2018 was a benchmark year for the family owned and operated container transport, storage and trucking company. Along with receiving the prestigious 2018 Growth 500 award (formerly known as the PROFIT 500), Amar Transport celebrated its 20-year anniversary and the launch of their impactful new brand and decaling theme on their expanded fleet operations.

Of the 500 Canadian companies who received the 2018 award, Amar Transport ranked 14th overall within the transportation sector. According to Founder and President, Amar Deol, “I couldn’t be more pleased about our accomplishments this year. We continue to work diligently to serve our clients and are thankful for their loyalty and support. Our 20 years of experience has taught us to remain focused and benefit from our principals of controlled, steady growth.”

Amar Transport’s core activity is providing trucking within the metro areas of Toronto and Montreal and have recently expanded their service offering to the Midwest USA. They also connect points throughout Ontario and Quebec with overnight service between Toronto and Montreal being the key lane of activity. Dry vans, reefers and all container types are transported and stored with Amar Transport. Amar Deol adds “2018 has been a great year for us and being recognized by Canadian Business as one of Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies has truly been a humbling and appreciative event to further highlight our 20th anniversary.”