AirBridgeCargo transports 66 giraffes

Moscow, Russia — AirBridgeCargo Airlines (ABC) successfully transported 66 giraffes onboard one of its Boeing 747 freighters. The charter flight was operated at the end of July from South Africa’s O. R. Tambo International Airport near Johannesburg to Zhengzhou, China, via ABC’s Moscow Sheremetyevo cargo hub.

The 66 baby giraffes, collectively weighing around 38 tonnes, were on their way to various animal parks in the Zhengzhou region. With each giraffe up to three meters in height, special transportation containers were provided by the customer to ensure their comfort, safety and well—being throughout the transportation process. The long—necked animals travelled in groups of three in each container and were accompanied by animal specialists as well as a plentiful supply of water and nutritious food during their journey.

A dedicated abc CARE team – representing the airline’s specialist live animals service – ensured all of the flight and handling procedures were organized in compliance with IATA’s Live Animals Regulations and provided their expertise to complete the required documentation for the transportation. From acceptance to delivery, the abc CARE specialists created the perfect travel environment for the giraffes, ensuring their safe arrival in China.

“Each time we organize a dedicated charter flight with live animals onboard, we fully understand the high level of our responsibility to ensure their safety and well—being. We also must show our customers that their trust is us as experienced logistics practitioners for such important cargoes is well placed and in full compliance with international industry standards. In the first half of 2018, we witnessed an 18% increase in the transportation of live animals, which reflects our reputation as a proven and reliable service provider for these specialist air cargo services,” highlighted Sergey Lazarev, General Director of AirBridgeCargo Airlines.

Jasmine Zhang, Airfreight Manager of BSI Logistics (Tianjin) Limited, ABC’s customer for the flight, stated: “We’re happy to see our lovely giraffes starting their new lives in China. Thankfully, they are all safe and healthy! We really appreciate ABC’s hard work, professional assistance and support. We think our best choice is to choose your charter service for our next shipment.”