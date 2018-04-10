Air cargo hubs saw volumes rise in 2017: ACI

London, 9 U.K. – Demand has continued its robust year-on-year growth across the world’s major airports both in terms of passenger numbers and air cargo.

Air cargo volumes at the 20 busiest airports grew by 6.8% in 2017. These airports handled a combined 51 million metric tonnes of cargo. This represents 43% of global air cargo volumes.

Hong Kong (HKG) occupies top spot as the largest air cargo center handling more than five million metric tonnes of cargo in 2017. Volumes at HKG grew by 9.4% year-on-year. Shanghai (PVG), Chicago (ORD) and Doha (DOH) all experienced double digit growth of 11.2%, 12.6% and 15.0% respectively.

“Air cargo experienced a revival across many of the world’s airports in 2017 and into 2018,” stated the release from the trade association of the world’s airports. “Even with the uncertainty regarding the threat of trade wars and the growth of protectionist sentiments across the world, business confidence has remained strong through inventory build-ups and increased export orders in 2017.

“A strengthened economy in the United States, together with an increase in global industrial production, and a strong US dollar have boosted inbound air cargo markets in recent years.”

Given that many Asia-Pacific airports act as exporters of air cargo with North American airports acting as importers, growth in international freight traffic for each region was significantly affected by this occurrence. Both Asia-Pacific and North America experienced a jump of 11.4% and 10.3% respectively for international freight volumes in 2017. Shanghai, a major city centre for trade and business, continues to thrive. Shanghai Pudong International Airport (PVG), the world’s 3rd busiest air cargo airport experienced an increase of 11.2% in volumes. The airport has moved up to second rank in terms of international freight volumes in 2017 after an increase of 15.2% year-over-year in volumes.

