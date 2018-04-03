Air Canada wins Air Cargo Excellence Award

Montreal, QC — For the third year in a row, Air Canada Cargo received a top industry award, recognizing its customer service and timeliness of delivery among international cargo carriers.

Air Canada Cargo received the Air Cargo Excellence Platinum Award in the category of airlines carrying up to 999,999 tonnes.

The awards were announced on Twitter April 3 by Air Cargo World Magazine. They are based on the results of the Air Cargo Excellence Survey, conducted annually by Air Cargo World and presented to the airlines and airports achieving the highest scores in the survey. Airlines are ranked based on several performance factors including customer service, value and performance during the previous 12 months.

“We are delighted and honored to receive this prestigious award,” said Tim Strauss, Vice President, Air Canada Cargo. “Air Canada Cargo grew by 27% in 2017, and it is a credit to our agents and customer service personnel that they managed this in such a professional manner that it has been recognized with an Air Cargo Excellence Award. We are extremely proud to have offered outstanding service to our customers and are grateful for their continued support. We accept this award in full recognition of our valued customers and partners and the thousands Air Canada employees.”

This is the fourth ACE award for Air Canada Cargo. It won Gold in 2014, Diamond in 2016 for the up to 399,999 tonnes category and Gold again in 2017 as part of a new, broader category including carriers up to 999,999 tonnes.