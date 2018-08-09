Air Canada Cargo receives IATA certification for transport of live animals

Montreal, QC – Air Canada Cargo received the first Center of Excellence for Independent Validators for Live Animals Logistics (CEIV Live Animals) Certification by IATA after successfully completing the pilot program launched in March.

This certification reinforces that Air Canada Cargo is operating to the highest standards in the transport of live animals, be it exotic species or household pets. “Air Canada Cargo is a trusted carrier for thousands of animal shippers worldwide and has always complied with the IATA Live Animal Regulations. We expertly handle complex shipments, from rescued dogs, livestock, endangered animals travelling between zoos for conversation efforts and of course family pets. We are honoured to have been selected to participate in the CEIV Live Certification pilot and are proud of the team at Air Canada Cargo for achieving the industry’s first ever certification, which reinforces our position as an industry leader,” said Tim Strauss, Vice President, Cargo.

“I want to congratulate Air Canada for their great leadership in achieving the first CEIV Live Animals certification in the world,” said Nick Careen, IATA’s Senior Vice President, Airport, Passenger, Cargo and Security. “Proper handling and transporting of live animals is a very important aspect of the cargo supply chain, with many unique complexities. Global standards and expertise are key to the safe and humane transportation by air of this precious cargo.”

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) launched the new standardized global certification program to improve the safety and welfare of animals travelling by air earlier this year. Air Canada Cargo and London Heathrow Animal Reception Center (HARC) were chosen to undergo a pilot for the program.

Over several weeks in May and June, as part of a thorough audit, IATA’s specialists reviewed Air Canada Cargo’s policies and procedures for transporting live animals. All aspects of animal handling were included in the review, from booking to acceptance, customer service, training, physical handling, transport to and from the ramp and conditions in our Montreal facility, and consideration for animal safety and well-being. Compliance with Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) was fully reviewed as was compliance with protocols like the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) CITES, whose aim is to deter illegal wildlife trade.