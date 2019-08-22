Air Canada Cargo expands AC Fresh in Toronto

Toronto, ON — Air Canada Cargo announced that it is extending its collaboration with GTA dnata in Toronto to include all AC Cool Chain shipments.

Starting September 16, in addition to pharmaceuticals, shipments booked with its AC Fresh solution flowing through Toronto will be handled by GTA dnata. This includes seafood, chilled meats, fruit, vegetables, herbs and fresh flowers — all perishable shipments that require a comprehensive, integrated cold chain logistics approach.

GTA dnata’s state-of-the-art facility is fully equipped for handling temperature-sensitive shipments, with a temperature controlled dedicated environment for perishables (15 to 25 degrees Celsius) and separate coolers for storage in specific ranges (2 to 8 degrees Celsius).

“Toronto is a key gateway for international perishable shipping,” says Vito Cerone, Senior Director, Sales and Commercial Strategy for Air Canada Cargo. “Our collaboration with GTA dnata has been extremely successful for pharmaceutical shipments, so the addition of perishables is the natural next step. We’re excited to be adding a world-class facility and experienced team that will help us meet our customers’ growing needs with regards to these sensitive shipments.”

Each year, thousands of perishable shipments are handled at Air Canada Cargo’s Toronto hub alone. These include Canadian exports as well as shipments from the United States, Central and South America destined to Europe and Asia.