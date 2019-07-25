Air Canada Cargo expands domestic Canada sales team

Toronto, ON —To further develop its domestic market and offer specialized services to its customers with domestic air cargo business, Air Canada Cargo announced it is partnering with Exp-Air, a Canadian-based company specializing in airline cargo sales and management.

This new collaboration will be effective October 1, 2019 and will allow Air Canada Cargo to deepen its sales presence in Canada, providing businesses with sales representation and support tailored to their domestic air cargo needs.

“Our partnership with Exp-Air, a true expert in the Canadian air cargo business, will first and foremost benefit our customers, who will have access to an expanded, exceptional sales team and continue to experience world-class customer and logistics services they expect from Air Canada Cargo,” said Vito Cerone, managing director, sales and commercial strategy for Air Canada Cargo. “This collaboration will also help us further commercialize our domestic network and develop sales in our secondary markets.”

The incorporation of the Exp-Air team to the Air Canada Cargo roster will be complete by October, 2019. More information will be shared with Air Canada Cargo domestic account holders later this summer.