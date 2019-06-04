Air Canada and Drone Delivery Canada announce agreement

Montreal, QC — Air Canada announced that it has entered into a sales agency agreement with Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (DDC) through which Air Canada Cargo will market DDC’s drone delivery services in Canada, giving the logistics community access to the growing potential of commercial drone deliveries.

Under the terms of the agreement, Air Canada Cargo will act as a sales agent of DDC for the purpose of marketing and pursuing sales of DDC’s drone delivery services across Canada, on those routes for which DDC has sought and received regulatory approval.

DDC will benefit from Air Canada Cargo’s expertise and ability to develop, promote and sell DDC services through Air Canada Cargo’s industry leading marketing and sales technology channels in Canada.

“Air Canada is pleased to partner with Drone Delivery Canada, a leading player in today’s emerging drone industry. We believe drone technology has the potential to offer the cargo community cost-effective solutions to complex issues related to supply chain distribution in non-traditional markets, including remote communities in Canada. It is another way Air Canada Cargo is innovating and engaging with new technologies, such as artificial intelligence and digital technologies, which are transforming the cargo landscape,” said Tim Strauss, Vice President of Cargo at Air Canada.

Mr. Strauss is also an independent member of the advisory board of DDC.