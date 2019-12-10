AI helping to improve flow of port trucking in Montreal

Montreal, QC — The Montreal Port Authority (MPA) announced the launch of an upgrade its the Trucking PORTal application, which now includes predictive data on processing times at the Port of Montreal’s various container terminals. This new tool helps port truck drivers plan their routes better and improves traffic flow on Port territory, thereby reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

The MPA teamed up with Element AI , a global supplier of artificial intelligence (AI) products, to develop, test and deploy this enhanced technological solution, which consists of a predictive model added to the Trucking PORTal app.

The new predictive dashboard shows average processing times at the various terminals for each 30-minute period over the next 24 hours. Quick Views are also available for the next three hours. This data is in addition to the real-time wait times on the terminals, information that has been available on the app since its launch in 2016.

Predictive data is made available by reading access cards using mainly RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) technology. These measures taken at four strategic locations on Port territory make it possible to collect data indicating current transaction times. The use and analysis of the results through AI algorithms then make it possible to model the predictive data. The resulting data then helps truck drivers better plan their trips to the Port.

According to the MPA, this new solution will have a positive impact on the drivers, dispatchers, trucking companies and container terminal operators. The neighbouring community will also benefit from the reduction in GHG emissions due to better traffic flow on Port territory. The use of this data by truck drivers will improve fluidity and reduce the number of traffic jams at the entrance to and on Port territory, which will also ease traffic on Notre-Dame Street.

“At the Port of Montreal, we put innovation at the heart of our strategies to ensure a smoother flow of goods and maintain our competitiveness. The new predictive model of the Trucking PORTal app lets us help our Port partners improve operational efficiency and, at the same time, lighten our ecological footprint for a more and more sustainable port,” said Sylvie Vachon, president and CEO of the MPA.

“As one of the first Element AI solutions deployed, our project with the Port of Montreal presented a unique challenge that meets a considerable need in the city that houses our headquarters. We are pleased to have helped solve it using artificial intelligence and machine learning,” said Anand Medepalli, Head of Products at Element AI.