AEI receives Transport Canada approval for CRJ200 SF freighter conversion

Miami, FL — Aeronautical Engineers, Inc. (AEI) announced the company has received Transport Canada approval for the AEI CRJ200 SF passenger-to-freighter conversion.

The Transport Canada approval (SA18-130) allows for the operation of Canadian registered CRJ200 SF freighters. AEI received the original FAA STC for the CRJ200 SF at the end of 2016 and in May of this year received EASA approval. Currently, AEI has over 45 firm orders and commitments for the freighter. Since certification, AEI has delivered 10 CRJ200 SFs and will redeliver the 11th overall later this month.

“As a Canadian manufactured aircraft, there is of course great regional interest in the AEI converted CRJ200 SF freighter said Robert T. Convey, AEI Senior Vice President Sales and Marketing. “There are many routes in Canada which make for a perfect fit for this freighter.”

The AEI CRJ200 SF provides a payload of up to 14,574 lbs. (6,611 kg), depending upon the specific aircraft model. The conversion comes with a large 94” x 70” main cargo door and with an ANCRA cargo loading system capable of carrying eight 61.5” x 88” containers/pallets, P1 to P8.

When combined with proven reliability, the AEI converted CRJ200 SF allows its customers to keep their aircraft “in the air, generating revenue,” said Convey.