ACPA statement on Federal Budget

Ottawa, ON — The Association of Canadian Port Authorities (ACPA), is pleased to see the government continue its pledge to support trade, innovation and the environment in Budget 2018. Canadian ports are innovators, efficiently, safely and cleanly moving cargo and creating knowledge-intensive and technologically sophisticated jobs within the global supply chain. One of the oldest industries, ports and marine transportation are adopting some of the newest technologies such as robotics and artificial intelligence.

While Budget 2018 builds on existing important investments in trade-enabling, green infrastructure, and superclusters, there is still a gap to be filled through increased funding and financial flexibility for CPAs. “To take these investments in infrastructure and innovation in the right direction,” says Wendy Zatylny, President, ACPA. “the government needs to give CPAs the financial flexibility they require to fund the projects ready to go now, and speed up funding from existing government commitments to infrastructure funding.” While CPAs have a clear mandate, their lending limits are not sufficient for them to develop into leading ports of the future. The National Transportation Corridors Fund was oversubscribed this year in the amount of $3 B, for a fund of $200 million in 2017/2018.