ACPA elects new board and hands out honours at annual conference

Vancouver, BC — The Association of Canadian Port Authorities (ACPA) recognized the late Captain Norman Stark (individual) and Seaspan (company) with the prestigious ACPA Medal of Merit Award at the association’s 59th annual ACPA conference.

The Medal of Merit recognizes outstanding works or service on a national platform by an individual, institution, or organization in the port, shipping or maritime fields. ACPA has awarded the Medal of Merit annually since 1975. Vancouver Fraser Port Authority president and CEO Robin Silvester presented the awards to Patricia and Ian Stark in memorium and Frank Butzelaar on behalf of Seaspan,

Captain Norman Stark was a Master Mariner by training whose career in Canadian ports spanned the country’s coasts from east to west. Captain Stark retired in 2008 and passed away last December at age 69. During his career, he played an instrumental role in many transformational projects and was a key advisor to government in the restructuring of the Canadian port system under the Canada Marine Act. “Captain Norman Stark’s devotion and contribution to Canada’s port industry cannot be understated. His lifelong dedication helped lay a foundation for the work of port authorities across Canada,” said Robin Silvester, president and CEO at the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority.

He was a British merchant marine at sea for nearly 12 years, before moving to Canada in 1977 where he joined the Port of Saint John as the assistant harbour master. He then moved to the Port of Halifax as harbour master in 1981 and, in 1985, joined what was then the Vancouver Port Authority as assistant port manager. From 1990 to 2001, he served as the president and CEO of the port authority. “Captain Norman Stark is sadly missed, but he has left his legacy to our industry. His leadership and commitment to his career and his community will be remembered by all those who were fortunate to have worked with him,” said Silvester.

Seaspan history traces back to the late 19th century and the company has built a strong reputation for service to the marine industry as well as communities up and down the B.C. coast. It is a leader in adoption of environmental improvement technology and programs, with a strong focus on community and Aboriginal engagement. “Seaspan was the first company to join Green Marine on the west coast of Canada to have its activities third-party certified – a clear demonstration of Seaspan’s commitment and innovation towards environmental protection of our marine waters,” said Wendy Zatylny, President of ACPA.

In October 2011, the Government of Canada formed a partnership with Seaspan’s Vancouver Shipyards to build future non-combat vessels for the Canadian Coast Guard and Royal Canadian Navy. Vancouver shipyards will build up to 17 vessels, worth $8 billion, at their facilities in North Vancouver over the next 10 to 15 years. ‘Seaspan is an important member of our port community. This high-profile contract has accelerated the growth of the Seaspan business and is attracting a new generation of skilled workers into the Vancouver maritime sector,” said Silvester.

The ACPA also announced that Donna Taylor, President and CEO of the Port of Oshawa, was elected as Chair of the Board.

“I look forward to assuming this role at this exciting time – with government infrastructure funding and recognition of the role of trade and transportation in our economy, I am keen to help position ports within Canadian trade and prosperity.”

Taylor brings extensive experience in port operations. “With Ms. Taylor as Board Chair the Association of Canadian Port Authorities will have the leadership it needs to guide the contribution of CPAs to supply chain innovation and policy implementation,” says Wendy Zatylny, President of ACPA. “Our members, look forward to supporting Ms. Taylor’s leadership.”

The ACPA Board also elected Robin Silvester, as Vice Chair; and Carl Laberge as Corporate Secretary/Treasurer for the coming year.

Rounding out the complement of eight ACPA Board members are: