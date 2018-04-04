ACPA celebrates Western Hemisphere Ports Day

Ottawa, ON — On Thursday, April 5th, the Association of Canadian Port Authorities (ACPA) and its entire membership will celebrate Western Hemisphere Ports Day. On this annual celebration, the association and its 18 member ports will recognize the industry’s role in creating good, long term middle class jobs for Canadians and propelling the economy for all nations served by ports across the Americas.

“As the voice of the Canadian port industry, ACPA is excited to continue to share our story around the globe,” said ACPA president Wendy Zatylny. “Western Hemisphere Ports Day is part of an ongoing commitment to remind our policymakers and the public about the essential role ports play in facilitating the movement of trade and linking us to the global economy.”

According to IHS Markit’s World Trade Service, combined international sea trade moving through Western Hemisphere ports in 2016 totaled 3.49 billion metric tons in volume and US$3.01 trillion in value. Of that total, ports in Central and South America handled 1.71 billion metric tons of cargo valued at US$941 billion, while North American ports handled 1.79 billion metric tons of goods, valued at US$2.07 trillion. In 2017, the 18 Canada Port Authorities were responsible for handling over 300 million tons of cargo worth over $200 billion, providing a vital link for global supply chains and spurring economic development and diversity here in Canada.

“Seaports of the Western Hemisphere are innovators and job creators that deliver prosperity around the globe,” said Ms Zatylny. “However, we must take a moment to reflect on the needs of our industry and make plans today to address the infrastructure needs that make goods movement possible for tomorrow. It is critical that wise investments are made to our transportation infrastructure to ensure that our industry can continue to make a valuable contribution to the economy.”

“We’re proud to recognize the contributions of our member ports as we celebrate Western Hemisphere Ports Day,” she added. “In support of workers, farmers, employers, manufacturers and consumers everywhere, our ports are united in planning for the future, creating jobs and propelling the economy.”