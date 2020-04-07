AC Cargo recognized for service as it moves forward during COVID-19 crisis

Montreal, QC – Air Canada Cargo received the Gold Air Cargo Excellence (ACE) Award in the “up to 999,999 tonnes” air carrier category.

The awards were announced on Twitter on April 7 by Air Cargo World. They are based on the results of the Air Cargo Excellence Survey, conducted annually and presented to the airlines and airports achieving the highest scores in the survey. Airlines are ranked based on several performance factors including customer service, value and performance during the previous 12 months.

“We couldn’t be prouder to receive this recognition for our performance in 2019,” said Tim Strauss, Vice President, Air Canada Cargo. “We made significant investments in people, training, technology and our facilities in 2019, all of it 100% aimed at providing outstanding service to our customers. We accept this award in full acknowledgement of the continued support of our valued customers and partners, whom I wish to thank on behalf of Air Canada.”

Air Canada is the only international carrier based in North America among this year’s recipients. This is the fifth ACE award for Air Canada Cargo.

Meanwhile, Air Canada is operating a greatly reduced schedule, Air Canada Cargo is utilizing the airline’s fleet to keep the flow of goods moving. Here is a brief overview of activities:

Cargo capacity is available on scheduled widebody flights operating on routes between Canada, Europe and Asia

Ad-hoc all-cargo flights on Boeing 777 and 787-9 aircraft are available on demand to almost anywhere in the world. Dozens of such flights have operated so far, mostly from Toronto to Europe and Asia.

Capacity is available on four weekly cargo-only flights to and from Shanghai; possibility of additional scheduled flights as well

Air Canada Cargo continues to handle shipment of medical supplies, including gloves, masks and other PPE

“The Air Canada fleet is ready to be used to help the flow of goods and materials to fight the pandemic. We’ve operated dozens of cargo-only flights to date, to London, Frankfurt, Amsterdam to name a few in Europe, as well as Incheon and Shanghai, in addition to scheduled flights. The demand is there, and we are ready. We’re in talks with authorities to help move medical supplies from Asia and are ready to serve.”