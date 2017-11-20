Canadian Shipper

News

AC Cargo adding service to Melbourne

Montreal, QC — Starting December 1, Air Canada Cargo begins service to Melbourne, Australia on a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, four days a week.

Air Canada Cargo’s Melbourne station is certified to handle all specialized shipping solutions, including AC Absolute° for pharmaceutical shipments and AC DGR for dangerous goods.
ROUTE FLIGHT AIRCRAFT DEPART ARRIVE
YVR > MEL AC37 Boeing 787-9 22:45 09:45 + 2
MEL > YVR AC38 Boeing 787-9 11:40 07:30
In addition to the new Melbourne flights, daily year-round flights to and from Sydney and Brisbane continue, according to Air Canada Cargo, as do trucking services to Adelaide and Perth, for easy access to and from Australia’s top five markets.

 

Print this page

Related Posts



Have your say:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*