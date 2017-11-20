AC Cargo adding service to Melbourne

|Montreal, QC — Starting December 1, Air Canada Cargo begins service to Melbourne, Australia on a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, four days a week.
Air Canada Cargo’s Melbourne station is certified to handle all specialized shipping solutions, including AC Absolute° for pharmaceutical shipments and AC DGR for dangerous goods.
|In addition to the new Melbourne flights, daily year-round flights to and from Sydney and Brisbane continue, according to Air Canada Cargo, as do trucking services to Adelaide and Perth, for easy access to and from Australia’s top five markets.
