 A second consecutive record year for the Port of Trois-Rivières

Trois-Rivières, QC — The Port of Trois-Rivières ended 2019 with a new record for goods handled. A total of 4.2 million metric tonnes (MMT) transited through the Port, surpassing by 10 per cent the record of 3.8 MTM in 2018.

Solid bulk traffic increased from 3.2 to 3.6 MMT. Liquid bulk remained stable at 0.3 MMT, which is comparable to the average for the past five years for this industry. General cargo also remained stable at 0.3 MMT, representing an increase of 36% compared to the average for the past five years. A total of 260 vessels docked at the Port, including 25 cruise ships.

“We owe this second consecutive record year to our partners, users, workers and customers. It is through their efforts to optimize operations and increase productivity that we can achieve such results. We would like to thank them”, said Gaétan Boivin, President and CEO of the Port of Trois-Rivières.

Boivin also noted that 2019 was marked by the implementation of several projects stemming from the On Course for 2030 development plan.

Last February, the Port launched two innovation and environmental investment funds. For the next five years, $ 2.5 million, or $ 250,000 per Fund per year, will be made available to port facility users and clients. Through this initiative, the Port supports its partners so they may carry out and even anticipate the realization of projects which, in the long term, will make the Port more competitive and improve its environmental performance, in addition to stimulating regional economic activity, according to Boivin.

“The environment and innovation are cornerstones of the On Course for 2030 development plan. With these funds, we are introducing concrete means to support our users and customers in the implementation of profitable projects at the Port and throughout the community.”