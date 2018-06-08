8th annual CITT Toronto Area Council golf tournament

Toronto, ON – CITT Toronto Area Council is holding its 8th Annual Golf Tournament on July 18th, 2018 at the Lionhead Golf and Conference Centre, known for offering its guests one of Ontario’s finest golfing experiences.

The Annual Golf Tournament is a fundraising event and all about having fun and networking with fellow, CCLPs, logistics colleagues and friends. This fun-filled day will include lunch, prizes, dinner, a silent auction, unparalleled camaraderie, and much, much more. The format will be scramble best ball. Golfers of all skill levels are welcome to join. Get your foursome ready today (or twosome or come on your own), come have fun and win some great prizes.

Dinner Only: This popular option will be announced in June. For info and registration on dinner only, please contact CITT Toronto Area Council’s Events team @ team.citt@gmail.com (Demi). Join us for an excellent opportunity to network with fellow CCLPs, tune up your game for the season, or just enjoy a day outdoors in a beautiful and relaxed setting. Save the date for what is sure to be another great day!

Sponsorship opportunities are available so please email CITT Toronto Area Council’s Vice Chair Mike Gomes @ mike@3plbroker.com. By being a sponsor you will be promoting your company to a group of people who are very loyal to its sponsors, as well as to the many area professionals who will be participating at the Golf Tournament itself.

Our charity of choice this year will again be Brands For Canada whose mission is “To ensure Canadians living below the poverty line have access to proper clothing and other basic essentials necessary for a dignified and prosperous life.” We thank you for joining us in our support for a great cause.

