$46.2M for Port of Nanaimo expansion

Nanaimo, BC — The federal government announced $46.2 million in funding that will enable the Port of Nanaimo to make significant infrastructure improvements and expansions at its Duke Point facilities.

“I don’t think we’ve ever seen this type of major financial investment in Nanaimo before,” said Port of Nanaimo Board Chair Donna Hais. “I’m extremely excited about what this will provide for the community of Nanaimo and for the mid-island Region as a whole; it will create a lot of well-paying jobs.”

The funding means the existing wharf will be expanded to 325 metres from its current 182, an existing crane will be replaced with two 24-metre cranes, a new warehouse will be built for general cargo, a new maintenance and administration building, truck gate, increasing the terminal’s storage area and upgrades will be made for electrical, sewer, drainage, water and security systems around the facility.

The funding announcement by Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, came after months of work by the Port of Nanaimo team, according to Hais, which included terminal operator D.P. World. “This has been a team effort, and we’re all celebrating together,” she said. “This improves our ability to receive goods directly here in Nanaimo, and provide for all of Vancouver Island.”

Port of Nanaimo CEO Ian Marr said the funding is an integral step towards the Port’s goal of expanding its short-sea shipping and cargo operations. “I would especially like to recognize our past Board Chair, Michelle Corfield, for the volume of work she has done on this project since its inception,” he commented.

He added: “With our location and the high volumes of cargo moving into and out of Vancouver and Vancouver Island, we are ideally situated to become the primary point of entry and exit for trans-shipment of goods for Vancouver Island,” says Marr. “Our new equipment and facilities will make us an ideal, attractive and efficient option for local, national and international companies. We’re coming off our best financial year yet, and we expect these new developments will allow us to create new growth for the region.”