In 2016, the global third-party logistics market reached $802 billion and is on track to exceed $1.1 trillion in 2022. Global logistics costs were $8.2 trillion in 2016 and should surpass $11.1 trillion in 2022. Globally, the Asia Pacific region is the largest logistics market accounting for 39% of total global logistics costs and 38% of total global 3PL revenues.

In addition to global 3PL revenue and logistics spend estimates covering years 2010-2022, A&A’s “Global and Regional Infrastructure, Logistics Costs, and Third-Party Logistics Market Trends and Analysis” also covers: infrastructure’s role with a focus on Brazil, India and China; Fortune 500 Global 3PL revenues and growth by industry; e-commerce logistics costs, 3PL revenues and growth rates; 3PL market segment revenues by country and region; and logistics spend by country and region and by mode and function. Global “Top 3PL” lists are also included.

The complete report, complimentary for a limited time, and other A&A market research can be found at: http://www.3plogistics.com/product-category/guides-market-research-reports/market-research-reports/.