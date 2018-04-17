3PL association releases 2018 Freight Visibility Report

Alexandria, Virginia — Drawn from interviews with the largest 3PLs, as well as smaller technology leaders, the 2018 Freight Visibility Report, from the Transportation Intermediaries Association (TIA), explains in detail how and why increased freight visibility is creating significant value in today’s turbulent business landscape, and how 3PLs are answering shipper demand for more sophisticated, nuanced visibility.
“Visibility is at the forefront of what we do as third-party logistics companies,” said TIA President and CEO Robert Voltmann. “We are the supply chain’s natural technology leaders because we are closest to our customer’s freight, data, and increasingly, their real-time decisions.”
The report highlights complex issues around visibility for shippers – including understanding what kind of data they should ask for and how they should use it. Meanwhile, 3PL challenges included finding ways to guide shipper technology decisions to yield the most effective data points for their supply chain.
3PLs are investing heavily in technology to deliver business intelligence:
Click here to read the full report.
Have your say: