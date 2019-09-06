$30M for cargo logistics facility at Winnipeg airport

Winnipeg, MB — Winnipeg’s James Armstrong Richardson International Airport will receive $30.4 million in federal government funding to build a new cargo logistics facility.

The construction of a 13,000 square-metre cargo logistics facility will include space for cold storage and perishable commodities, live animal handling, expanded air cargo capacity, and additional space for aircraft. This will benefit producers in multiple industries, particularly e-commerce, agricultural livestock, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and aerospace, which require the specialized storage space it will provide. It will also improve the efficiency and affordability of air resupply out of Winnipeg for remote and Northern communities.

The airport is a key transportation hub for central Canada, the Canadian North, and for Canada’s international trade flows. This project, financed by the Government of Canada and the Winnipeg Airports Authority, provides wide-ranging economic and trade benefits for Canadian producers in the region by offering additional export capacity for commodities that would otherwise be exported via U.S. transportation hubs. The project will also improve accessibility and affordability of goods in Canadian remote and Northern communities.

“Transportation systems are a vital part of Winnipeg’s economy and the investment announced here today will foster long-term prosperity for the city,” said Doug Eyolfson, MP for Charleswood- St. James-Assiniboia-Headingley, making the announcement on behalf of Transport Minister Marc Garneau. “These improvements to the Winnipeg James Armstrong Richardson International Airport will help businesses and producers get more products to market.”