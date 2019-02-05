3 Sixty to parnter with Pineapple Express for cannabis delivery service 

Almonte, ON — 3 Sixty Risk Solutions announced that 3 Sixty Secure Corp, a wholly-owned subsidiary of 3Sixty, has entered into a strategic partnership with Pineapple Express Delivery Inc. to provide security services that support same day, last mile cannabis delivery services to residences and retailers across Canada.

As part of the agreement, 3 Sixty Secure Corp. will provide secure transport services for high value, large volume cannabis and short-term cannabis storage services across the country. Pineapple Express will, as part of the partnership, provide same-day and expedited delivery services to retail and residential end points. The partnership leverages the unique strengths of 3 Sixty, which brings extensive expertise in seed-to-sale security for the cannabis industry, and Pineapple Express, which has more than 10 years of on-demand delivery and real time tracking.

“This strategic partnership provides leading security services which better enable Pineapple Express to achieve its goal of delivering superior customer experiences every day,” said Thomas Gerstenecker, CEO and Founder of 3 Sixty. “The partnership represents another channel for 3 Sixty to add new, large-scale cannabis customers, that work with Pineapple Express, who can benefit from the world-class security services offered by our company and it is another step towards a safer supply chain for LPs, retailers and provincial governments provided by 3 Sixty. As a leader in cannabis security services in North America we continue to demonstrate our ability to meet the bespoke security needs of our customers while adhering to the stringent regulatory requirements of the cannabis industry. I expect that our partnership with Pineapple Express will benefit both companies as the cannabis sector is expected to experience significant growth in the foreseeable future. “

“We are extremely happy to be integrating with 3 Sixty to provide a truly unique and comprehensive customer experience and support package to our clients and partners,” said Randy Rolph, CEO of Pineapple Express. “This partnership simply makes sense. Pineapple Express is the leader in the same day delivery service for both recreational and medicinal cannabis and has been operating in Manitoba and Ontario. 3 Sixty Secure is a leader in large volume and high value delivery services. This partnership allows each company to build on our areas of strength and, together, provide the only fully comprehensive delivery service to every single area in the cannabis industry.”