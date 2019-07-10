2019 Shipper’s Choice Awards announced

The 2019 Shipper’s Choice Awards reveal the carriers who have exceeded the industry’s benchmarks of excellence. This year 31 carriers have achieved the honour. Read below to see the winners in the LTL, TL, Courier, Air and Ocean carrier categories.

Explaining the scores

Our annual Shipper’s Choice Awards measure how well carriers perform when compared to eight Benchmarks of Excellence—scores established by shippers, 3PL service providers, and freight forwarders from across Canada.

Those who buy transportation services use a five-point scale to rate each of their top three carriers when it comes to eight key performance indicators, and use another five-point scale to rate the importance of the key performance indicators themselves. The weighted rankings emerge by multiplying the two numbers together.

These weighted rankings are then compared to the Benchmarks of Excellence, which represent averages of the weighted scores for each category’s key performance indicators.

Thirty-one carriers met or exceeded the benchmarks established for the 2019 honors. Thirteen companies earned the coveted Carrier of Choice designations because they have scored above such benchmarks for at least five years in a row.

The Methodology

More than 2,000 respondents—the buyers of transportation services, and those who manage shipments handled by freight forwarders or 3PL providers—completed our survey. And they collectively evaluated more than 9,000 carriers across all transportation modes.

To qualify, carriers need to receive a minimum number of evaluations. To prevent tampering, we even watch for multiple submissions by known respondents; look for similar IP addresses; and if carriers have invited customers to submit scores, we compare those email addresses to our own database used in this program.

The Shipper’s Choice Awards Survey is undertaken through a continuing partnership with CITT and the Freight Management Association of Canada (FMA), and conducted by an independent research firm.



LTL WINNERS

TL WINNERS

COURIER WINNERS

AIR WINNERS

OCEAN WINNERS